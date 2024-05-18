Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FULC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FULC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.