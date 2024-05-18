Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) to Hold

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

EHAB stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enhabit by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

