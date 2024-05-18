Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $220.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.