Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC owned 0.94% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 133,963 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,085,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCMB stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.60. 42,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,446. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $52.70.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

