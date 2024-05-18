Lindenwold Advisors INC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,324,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,716,427,000 after buying an additional 181,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.26 and its 200-day moving average is $419.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.19 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

