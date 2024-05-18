Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LAD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.46. 185,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.04. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $218.99 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

