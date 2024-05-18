Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

