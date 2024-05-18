Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn Sells 9,425 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total value of C$1,476,488.46.
Shares of TSE L opened at C$157.48 on Friday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$151.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5138274 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.43.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
