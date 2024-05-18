LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of LPL Financial worth $43,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,604,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $54,406,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.77. 306,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,833. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $276.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

