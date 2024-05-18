Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

