Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

