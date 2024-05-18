Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Lumina Gold
