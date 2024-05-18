Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 430,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Luxfer by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE:LXFR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

