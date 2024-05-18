Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lycos Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 5th.

Lycos Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE LCX opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Lycos Energy has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$4.15.

