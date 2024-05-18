Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $715.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.