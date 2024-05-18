Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.
In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
