Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOANFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 54,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 298,096 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

