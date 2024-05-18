Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 54,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
