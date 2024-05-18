Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 54,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 298,096 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

