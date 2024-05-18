Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $30.78 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 345.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,777,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $30,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 191,521 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 633,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

BANC stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

