Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

