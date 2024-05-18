Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney Sells 1,792 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matson Trading Up 0.7 %

Matson stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 182,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,808. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

