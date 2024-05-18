Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Medbright Ai Invts stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Medbright Ai Invts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

