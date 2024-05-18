Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 983 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $248.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

