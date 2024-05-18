Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Shares of RCL opened at $141.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

