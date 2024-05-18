Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,389.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 27,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $2,694,120.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,682,566.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,702 shares of company stock valued at $72,304,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

