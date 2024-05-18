Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,706 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

