Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,014,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,708.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,573.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,462.95.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

