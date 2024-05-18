Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $532.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.38 and a 200-day moving average of $493.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $391.39 and a 52 week high of $538.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

