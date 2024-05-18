Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,809 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $207.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $267.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

