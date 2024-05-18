Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,274 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,858,000.

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,563 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

