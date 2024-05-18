Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.99 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

