MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 710,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 179,740 shares.The stock last traded at $45.24 and had previously closed at $45.29.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

