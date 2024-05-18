Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Director Kristina M. Johnson Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $32,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. 348,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Minerals Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.