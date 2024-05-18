Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $288.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

