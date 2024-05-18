Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,177 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of CF Industries worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

