Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 41,238 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 370.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in AES by 54.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

