Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,854 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $136.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

