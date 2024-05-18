Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Snap worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,666,000 after buying an additional 327,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,091,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 230,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,381,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 892,996 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,861.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,306 shares of company stock worth $19,075,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $16.05 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.



