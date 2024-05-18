Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.02 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $157.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

