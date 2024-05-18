Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

