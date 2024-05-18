Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

CAG opened at $30.73 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

