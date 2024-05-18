Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.27 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

