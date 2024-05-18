Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 449,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BEN stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

