Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,439 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

