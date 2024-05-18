Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

