MOBLAND Price Up 27.6% This Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $176,555.47 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.