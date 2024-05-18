Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 20,179 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Model N Stock Up 0.1 %

MODN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,981,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Model N

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Model N by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Model N by 113.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.