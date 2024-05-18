Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,249,254.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

MRNA stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

