MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $444.57.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.82. The stock had a trading volume of 668,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $267.68 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

