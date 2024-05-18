Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,045 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.70. 196,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,166. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.