Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 376,449 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 3.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $310,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

