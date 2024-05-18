Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,610 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of BNRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

