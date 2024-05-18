Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $71.22 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $71,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,156. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.